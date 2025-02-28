Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total transaction of $3,619,500.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $323.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.44 and a 200 day moving average of $360.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $221.53 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.