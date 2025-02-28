Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Bank of America raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

