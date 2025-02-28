Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10. Masimo has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $192.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Masimo by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Masimo by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 16,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

