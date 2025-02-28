First Command Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.