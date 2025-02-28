First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

