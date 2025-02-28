Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 283,349 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 283,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,983,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.5 %

ODFL stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

