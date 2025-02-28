First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $104.48 and a 52-week high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

