Alexander (Alex) White Purchases 59,338 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 59,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,966.36 ($39,978.98).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coventry Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 1,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$1,030.00 ($643.75).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 152,908 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,171.59 ($115,732.24).

On Friday, November 29th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 52,201 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$70,366.95 ($43,979.34).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.