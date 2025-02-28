Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

