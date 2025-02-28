Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $499.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $387.58 and a one year high of $571.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

