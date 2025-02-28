Truist Financial Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $34.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

NYSE AAP opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,328 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,129,000 after buying an additional 347,587 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,681,000 after buying an additional 362,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,016,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,214,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

