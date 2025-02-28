National Bankshares Upgrades Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FSZ stock opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.50. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

