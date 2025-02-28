ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.33.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$50.65 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

