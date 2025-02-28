CIBC Lowers George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$268.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$269.00 to C$268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WN. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$253.00 to C$266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$251.42.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$227.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$223.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$223.33. George Weston has a one year low of C$174.30 and a one year high of C$239.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total value of C$2,249,513.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total transaction of C$35,317.50. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

