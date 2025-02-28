National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$131.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$131.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$120.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$104.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 334 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. Also, Director Robert Paré purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$120.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$505,428.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

