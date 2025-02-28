Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,253,000 after buying an additional 232,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

GPI opened at $454.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.36. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.77 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

