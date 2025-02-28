SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $132.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

