Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 7.6 %

FTAI opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,296.17 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

