HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

