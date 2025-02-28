Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

