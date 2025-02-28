Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after buying an additional 1,236,636 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,211,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,801,000 after buying an additional 1,116,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.