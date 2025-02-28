Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,417 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,835,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after buying an additional 195,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 406,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 650,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.82 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

