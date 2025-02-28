Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CAO Boyd C. Johnson Sells 11,304 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Spire Global Price Performance
NYSE:SPIR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.
Institutional Trading of Spire Global
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
