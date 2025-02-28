Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $204.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

