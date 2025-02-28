Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ ARM opened at $130.34 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

