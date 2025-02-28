Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.63% from the stock’s current price.

PCVX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of PCVX opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $739,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,730.55. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,616 shares of company stock worth $6,766,481 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

