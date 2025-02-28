Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 55.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

