Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 4,675 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 481,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

