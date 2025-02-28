Sweetgreen’s (SG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 41,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,091.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $74,526,103.08. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 33,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,348,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,479,552.62. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,817 shares of company stock valued at $19,677,637. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 226,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

