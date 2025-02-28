60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SXTP stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

In other 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow acquired 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $45,491.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.60. The trade was a 60.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,073 shares of company stock worth $76,966. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

