Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,119.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on POWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $165.48 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.11.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

