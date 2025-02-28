Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,571 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.