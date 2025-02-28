Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $122.16 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $108.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.