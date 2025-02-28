Amalgamated Bank Has $4.73 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AFG opened at $125.18 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.97 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

