Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,095 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,503,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 16,832.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in ITT by 101.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ITT by 268.1% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.01 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

