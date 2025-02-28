Amalgamated Bank Has $5.58 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after buying an additional 100,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $210.34 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

