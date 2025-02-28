Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $170.48 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $170,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $179.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.29. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.