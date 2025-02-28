Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,239,846 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,286,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,239,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.