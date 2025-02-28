Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,482,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $186,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

TER stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,824. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

