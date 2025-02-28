Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $202.88 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $202,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $113.80 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

