Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $191,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TTWO opened at $208.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

