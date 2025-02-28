Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $212,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.