Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 256,978 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,085,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $189,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 230.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.