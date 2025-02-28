FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Given New $3.75 Price Target at D. Boral Capital

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by D. Boral Capital from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.89.

Shares of NYSE NOTE opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.41. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $69,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,297.38. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,582 shares of company stock worth $88,314. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

