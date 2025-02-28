Orthofix Medical’s (OFIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s previous close.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,501.68. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,948.14. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $436,883. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

