Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NYSE:GTX opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $875,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,395,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,328,119.02. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

