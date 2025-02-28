Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

KTB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

