Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 12,946 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $138,910.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 722,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,433.44. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 3rd, David Sponsel sold 36,256 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $414,043.52.
  • On Monday, January 13th, David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93.
  • On Friday, January 10th, David Sponsel sold 238 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,380.00.

Alphatec Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.12 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

