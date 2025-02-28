NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the January 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NanoVibronix Trading Up 7.6 %

NAOV stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

About NanoVibronix

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.