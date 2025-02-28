Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Oak Woods Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
